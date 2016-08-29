Celebrating 2016 National Homowo Festival in Virginia, USA

Fort Hunk Park (area A) in Alexander, Virginia (US) will be set agog come September 17 as GaDangmes (natives from the Greater Accra Region in Ghana) in America celebrates their National Homowo Festival.

The Big event will attract GaDangme Associations in Europe, and many GaDangme Associations in different parts of the world are making it to the festival grounds described as the biggest gathering of GaDangme natives abroad, to celebrate the festival.

The Chairman of the host Association, Nii Amoo Dodoo, said the GaDangme Association of Virginia has made enough preparations to happily welcome all celebrants, which will include Associations from Pennsylvania, Raleigh NC, Charlotte NC, Greensboro NC, Atlanta, Florida, Washington Metro, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Toronto.

He adds that special guests of GaDangme chiefs and kingmakers from Ghana are attending and will include King Tackie Adama Latse II, Nii Ayi-Bonte, Nii Adote Otintor II, Numo Sakumo Wulomo, Naana Akumtu Bisensu I, Numo Nai Wolomo, Nene Benta from Prampram, Naana Ohui Ametor I, Naana Adiku-Adi and Nii Borketey Asuade I,

Bishop T Evans (host of ‘Bo Oba’ Ga program on Hot Digital Radio in London) and Hon. Seth Badu Tawiah (Municipal Chief Executive of Ledzokuku Krowor Assembly) from Ghana are also among the tall list of invited guests.

The event is expected, as usual, to bring the historic culture of the GaDangme people to light and will be characterized with the ‘kpashimo’ songs/dancing and eating of ‘kpokpoi’ (a traditional food of GaDangme natives prepared with corn dough and eaten with palm-nut soup) especially for the occasion.

The program will also highlight the collective contributions of GaDangme Associations in the US towards development of their communities in Ghana.