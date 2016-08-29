Nkwanta Residents Block Eastern Corridor Road To Fix Potholes

The chiefs and people of Nkwanta North Traditional Area have blocked the stretch of the Eastern Corridor road that passes through their town, to allow them fix the road which is in a deplorable state. The closure of the road Monday morning has left hundreds of vehicles passing through the Nkwanta township to Yendi and its environs stranded.

On Monday morning the paramount chief of the area, Nana Konja Tassan VI, stepped out of his palace with his sub chiefs and the people of Nkwanta to fix the potholes that have filled the stretch that passes through their town.

Markets were closed to enable all to be part of the communal exercise being undertaking by about 2000 people. Sand tipping trucks in the area are carting sand and stones for the people to use in filling the potholes, a local reporter, Moses Onya told Onua FM He reports that the people have vowed to open the road to traffic only after they are done with their communal labour.

He told Onua FM that the road has for some time been a deathtrap, and that the contractor working on the Nkwanta North-Bimbila-Yendi stretch of the Eastern Corridor road has abandoned the project. The Member of Parliament for the area was said to have delegated someone to order the chief and the people to stop the communal labour because contract has been awarded for the road to be done but that was disregarded. The Youth Chief of the town, Nana Labuer Kwabena said “President John Mahama should not set his foot in the area to campaign since the road has been abandoned”.

-3news