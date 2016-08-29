Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 29 August 2016 00:36 CET

GHS demands proper waste management from health facilities

By Ghana I Luv FM I Kwasi Debrah

The Ghana Health Service is charging medical facilities to pay serious attention to proper waste disposal for environmental and public safety.

Director of Administration and Support Services, Kofi Opoku, acknowledges the difficulty in addressing the due to budgetary constraints.

He insists, however, nothing should be left to chance in ensuring the public is protected from all forms of risk.

Mr Opoku was speaking at the second Annual General meeting of Health Estate Managers Association of Ghana in Kumasi.

He says any compromises expose on the subject exposes people to danger.

“Proper disposal of medical waste is high on the public health agenda since medical waste is classified as bio-hazardous and thus could potentially lead to the spread of infectious diseases.”

Mr. Opoku spoke on “Managing Health Property towards Bridging Equity Gap in Geographic Access to Health Services.”

He urged managers of health facilities to avoid land litigation by formalising acquisition of all land they occupy.

Acting President of Health Service Estate Managers, Patience Adu Omane Agyekum say suspension of The Preventive Maintenance Programme was supported by the Danish International Development Agency, DANIDA, which exited eight years ago, has created a gap in their work.

“The programme made much impact in the public health sector, such that our own staffs were trained to help in the maintenance of our facilities”, she explained.

General News

Dreams that do come true can be as unsettling as those that don't.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img