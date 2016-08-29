GHS demands proper waste management from health facilities

The Ghana Health Service is charging medical facilities to pay serious attention to proper waste disposal for environmental and public safety.

Director of Administration and Support Services, Kofi Opoku, acknowledges the difficulty in addressing the due to budgetary constraints.

He insists, however, nothing should be left to chance in ensuring the public is protected from all forms of risk.

Mr Opoku was speaking at the second Annual General meeting of Health Estate Managers Association of Ghana in Kumasi.

He says any compromises expose on the subject exposes people to danger.

“Proper disposal of medical waste is high on the public health agenda since medical waste is classified as bio-hazardous and thus could potentially lead to the spread of infectious diseases.”

Mr. Opoku spoke on “Managing Health Property towards Bridging Equity Gap in Geographic Access to Health Services.”

He urged managers of health facilities to avoid land litigation by formalising acquisition of all land they occupy.

Acting President of Health Service Estate Managers, Patience Adu Omane Agyekum say suspension of The Preventive Maintenance Programme was supported by the Danish International Development Agency, DANIDA, which exited eight years ago, has created a gap in their work.

“The programme made much impact in the public health sector, such that our own staffs were trained to help in the maintenance of our facilities”, she explained.