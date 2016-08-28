Politicians Urged To Stop Politics Of Insults

A renowned traditional priest based at Abrem, near Kumasi, Nana Kwame Subunu, has admonished politicians to preach and ‘sell’ the policies they intend to implement to the electorates and stop the politics of insults.

He said as the political campaigning gathers momentum, political parties and their agents should concern themselves with how to package their messages and ‘sell’ such messages to the electorates since that is what will earn them votes on December 7 when the country decides.

Speaking in an interview at his Kudi Bawasaba shrine, he noted that “supporters of political parties will emulate the examples of their leaders who employ intemperate language on the campaign trail”.

“Politicians should therefore be very mindful of the language they use and be guided by traditional customs and values. The politicians should also put enough emphasis on their messages to make their parties attractive to the electorates” he added.

Nana Subunu said peace and unity should also be a regular and constant theme in the message of all politicians who mount the political dais to speak to the electorates to canvass for votes.

“The messages given to us by politicians should not be provocative to engender violence among their supporters since peace is what the country needs after the elections to ensure that development progresses” he said.

He also advised the youth to reject politicians who seek to use them (youth) as willing tools to implement any negative agenda that can destabilize the country and turn back the clock of progress.

He said that engaging in any unnecessary arguments on election day will not be beneficial to anyone and he pleaded with the youth to return to their homes or places of work and wait patiently for the Electoral Commission (EC) to do its work.

Nana Subunu called on traditional leaders, other traditional priests, the clergy from all faiths, and officials of the EC to hold on to the truth and contribute to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful after December.