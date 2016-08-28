Former diplomat worried about tension at St. Anthony's Hospital

Ghana’s former Ambassador to Benin has expressed great worry about recent developments at the St. Anthony’s Hospital at Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

Modestus Ahiable also described as very unfortunate issues affecting the health institutions within the Keta-Akatsi Catholic Health Service in the Volta Region.

The Hospital is one of the major health facilities in the Region under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) with a daily attendance of over 250 patients.

The past four weeks have witnessed some tension not only at the hospital but also across the entire Diocese over a number of allegations leveled against the Administrator of the hospital, Christian Akoto-Brown.

He also doubles as the Director in-charge of the Diocesan Health Services of the Keta-Akatsi Catholic Diocese was accused by staff and other stakeholders of the hospital.

A number of allegations have been made against him including abuse of authority, misuse of resources, nepotism and disrespect for all categories of staff of the hospital and the Diocese.

Some staff members who spoke to Joy News’ Ivy Setordjie last month accused the administrator of lording himself over both patients and staff for more than 15 years. They also made other allegations.

They claimed he has placed his personal telephone number and e-mail address on the Hospital’s official letterhead to the detriment of the facility.

Also, he is said to be operating a personal foreign bank account in which he redirects all donor funds meant for the hospital and Diocese into.

In an interview, Mr Modestus Ahiable observed that the dual role being played by the administrator for all these years have complicated matters.

According to him, the situation is bad, adding "most of the past medical doctors who worked under Mr Akoto-Brown had to leave because they did not understand how things could go on like that."

Mr Ahiable stressed the need for the appointing authorities to create an office for the Diocesan Director at Akatsi where such an office is supposed to be operating from.

"By so doing, the room would have been created for any appointed committee to investigate the allegations and the extent to which his actions have damaged the institution financially or administratively," he said.

Mr Ahiable, however, cautioned that this should be done in a meaningful way so as not to endanger the lives of the people.

He did not mince words when he has stated that the Hospital's cannot escape blame for current crisis the facility finds itself adding "the board members are supposed to protect the integrity of the hospital by being neutral have failed in their responsibilities."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of the Ho Diocese and Acting Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese in the Volta Region, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu has paid a one-day working visit to the Hospital.

The fact-finding visit was to enable the Bishop and his delegation to acquaint themselves with happenings at the Hospital and the Diocese over the past few weeks.

Bishop Fianu who met the Management of the Hospital including the Administrator at a close door meeting has called for calm as efforts are being made by the church to amicably resolve the issues. He promised to set up a committee to investigate the issue

The man at the centre of the controversy Christian Akoto Brown has declined to comment.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]