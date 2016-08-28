KMA nominates a Compromise Candidate for Presiding Member consideration

After three failed attempts to elect a Presiding Member (PM) for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the more than 70 members of the assembly have finally agreed on what they describe as a Compromise Candidate.

The failure to agree on a suitable candidate since last year stalled proceedings as the Assembly is unable to carry out its mandate. This is also compounded without a KMA chief executive.

Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu resigned last month following a disagreement with the Kumasi Traditional council.

According to Luv FM’s Prince Appiah, the elected member will now be presented to the general assembly for confirmation.

Since October last year, the KMA has gone through four rounds of voting without success in electing a PM.

Two candidates; Nana Kofi Senya and Adumhene, Baffour Agyei Kesse, have on each occasion failed to secure two-thirds majority required by law.

In the midst of the brouhaha, City Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, resigned following a clash with traditional authorities.

An earlier date proposed for selection of a Compromised Candidate was postponed due to a misunderstanding over the mode of election.

Last Friday’s process saw two members; Abraham Boadi of Ridge Nhyiaeso and Assembly member for Ahinsan, James Okyere, coming up for consideration.

Mr Boadu polled 67 votes against his opponent’s 4 votes out of 71 ballots cast to clinch the ticket.

He tells Luv News he will ensure all factions at the Assembly patch up for the city’s progress if confirmed.

Assemblyman for K.O electoral area, Alexander Kesse, who chaired the extraordinary session is optimistic the outcome will end the impasse over Presiding Member.

According to him, government appointees have agreed with the recommendation a candidate be elected from among the elected Assembly members.

A date will now be set for the general assembly to confirm or reject Mr Boadi’s nomination.

