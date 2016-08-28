The Central Regional Campaign Coordinator of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), Cassiel Ato Forson, has shot down the opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) promise to reduce taxes if elected into office.

According to him, it will be unwise for any government to implement such a measure, which he argues will be inimical to the growth of the economy.

The New Patriotic Party has chastised government for increasing taxes to the point of burdening businesses and has pledged to reduce and in some cases scrap some taxes should the NPP be voted into office on December 7.

But addressing party supporters of the NDC at a ceremony to outdoor the NDC’s Central Regional Campaign Task-force at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, the Deputy Finance Minister said the current tax policy if reversed will negatively affect the economy.

The Ajumako Enyan-Essiam MP said no party in Ghana can reduce corporate tax by 50 percent as promised by the opposition NPP.

“I have heard somebody saying he would reduce taxes by fifty percent when he wins power. I want to ask that person that corporate tax in Ghana is twenty-five percent; so it means reducing it by fifty percent would take us to twelve and half percent, he should show me one African country who's corporate tax is twelve and half percent and also point out to me one lower middle income country who's corporate tax is twenty-five percent. It's true that talk is cheap and the truth is one” he noted.

He added that president John Dramani Mahama's administration has revamped all defunct factories, invested in agriculture and built a resilient economy for industries to increase production and also employ more youth in 2017.

“You and I know that president Mahama's administration in a short time has revamped all the defunct factories including the Komenda Sugar factory and the Kumasi shoe factory. Who said we are not doing well in the agriculture industry? We have been able give out free fertilizers, free seedlings and expanded the fishing industry by helping the fishermen to acquire outboard motors. We have managed the economy well on a strong foundation which would employ more youth in 2017. The inflation is going down for industries to produce more.”

Also speaking at the ceremony to launch the campaign, the Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, charged supporters of the NDC, to start a door to door campaign in order to retain President John Dramani Mahama in power and also increase their parliamentary seats in the central region.

He said the NDC government has done enough for the people of the central region and he is optimistic the region would also reward the party in the upcoming polls.

“We have a party that is not divided and we are ready to retain power so vote for President Mahama and our twenty-three parliamentary candidates who are ready to work for you. And let me also add that, President Mahama is winning this election one touch. I know you are also working to achieve the agenda twenty seats.” he stated.

–

By: Akwasi Akoranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana