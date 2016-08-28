MTN Ghana Climaxes 20thAnniversary Celebrations With Recommitment  To A Bold New Digital World

Ebenezer Twum Asante, Chief Executive Officer of leading mobile voice, data and financial services provider, MTN, has reinforced the Company’s commitment to the development of Ghana and its determination to push digitization as the path to a future of unlimited opportunities through strategic partnerships, creative partnership models and appropriate service and delivery channels.

He was speaking during an anniversary dinner held for external stakeholders to climax MTN Ghana’s 20thanniversary celebrations.

Mr. Asante said, “We will stay focused on our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world by bringing new benefits of technology to Ghanaians: new frontiers of digital entertainment, education, healthcare, agriculture, retail and mobile financial services; new frontiers of convenience, efficiency, security, cost savings, business optimization and process transformation; new frontiers of keeping friends and families connected; new frontiers of inclusiveness and social empowerment.”

Addressing stakeholders made up of government representatives, business partners, customers, traditional rulers and a cross section of media associations at the event, Mr. Asante said the future goals of MTN will be realized if the industry is backed by a regulatory environment that causes innovation to thrive. He said, “Breakthrough innovations require some risk taking, policy flexibility and strategic collaboration with our stakeholders - the State.”

Beyond commitments regarding its core mobile communications business, the Company’s corporate social investment arm, MTN Ghana Foundation, demonstrated its commitment to the socio economic development of Ghana by announcing three projects worth GHc10 million cedis to commemorate the anniversary. With one project each under the Foundation’s key focus areas of Health, Education and Economic Empowerment, the Company reiterated its commitment to improve access to education and healthcare and enhance economic self-sufficiency. The projects include a maternity block with medical equipment for the Tema General Hospital, a palm oil production facility for women in Juaso in the Ashanti Region and educational scholarships for 300 students in secondary and tertiary institutions spread over three years.

Another significant feature of the anniversary dinner event was the launch of MTN’s 20th Anniversary Book which provides highlights of the Company’s history, key achievements, innovations introduced onto Ghana’s telecoms market, CSI initiatives, technology and ICT infrastructure development and messages from key stakeholders.

Launching the book, the Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Mr. Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, commended MTN for the compilation, stating that the book would be useful for a project being undertaken by the NCA for which MTN would be used as a case study.

The Minister for Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, congratulated MTN on its anniversary celebration as he joined other dignitaries and partners to cut the anniversary cake.

In May 2016, MTN launched its 20th anniversary celebrations, followed by a series of activities including a customer reward promotion dubbed “MTN@ 20”; 21 days of staff community service dubbed “Y’ello Care Challenge”; commercial launch of MTN 4G LTE services; an anniversary lecture organized in partnership with Business World Magazine which featured renowned Wall Street Executive Lisa Opoku; anniversary staff dinners in the Company’s business districts, Mobile Money Month Celebrations, i-Fest (Internet Festival) and the launch of Fibre Broadband services.

Notable personalities who graced the external stakeholder anniversary dinner include, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Afotey Agbo, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ishmael Yamson, Board member Mr. Kwasi Abeasi (Ing.), Board Members of MTN Ghana Foundation -- Dr. Plange Rhule and Mrs Nabila Williams, prominent traditional Chiefs in Greater Accra and Volta regions in the persons of, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona IV, Osu Mantse; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru, La Mantse; Nii Adjei Okraku, Tema Mantse; Agbogbomafia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, Togbe Sri from the Anlo Traditional Area and representatives of the Paramount Chief of James Town Accra Obrempong Nii Kojo Ababio.

Other stakeholders in attendance include: President of the Ghana Bar Association, Chairman of the National Media Commission, President of the Ghana Journalists Association and other MTN business partners including Distributors, Suppliers, Corporate Partners and members of the Media Fraternity.

The anniversary celebration is expected to be crowned with a worship concert being organized in partnership with Imagine Advertising dubbed “MTN Ghana Stands in Worship”.

