H4P Gives Support To Parents And Caregivers Of Children With Special Needs

The birth of a child brings great joy to every parent. It is like the beginning of a new journey, full of awe, anticipation and delight. On the contrary, the birth of a child with special needs is a traumatic experience for parents. Most parents usually go through shock, denial, guilt, anger and confusion which shatter all their dreams of raising “the perfect child”.

Coupled with all the emotional trauma of having a child with special needs, most parents are often times mistreated, face discrimination and social ostracism. Regardless of the myriad of challenges faced by parents of children with special needs they are required by society to give the best of care to these children.

The role played by parents and caregivers in the development of a child with special needs cannot be underestimated because they determine the fate of the child. In most cases, very little attention is given to these key players (parents and caregivers). Consequently, they are left all alone, to navigate their way through the labyrinth maze of raising a child with special needs.

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization; a non-governmental organization based in Ghana, is committed to advocating for the rights of persons with disability through various initiatives such as, “The Helping Hand TV Show” which is aired on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The “Helping Hand TV Show”, is currently the most educative, informative, exciting and inspiring TV Show in Ghana, that discusses disability related issues. In this week’s episode, “The Voice of Ability on air for Persons with disability”, Apostle Charles Hackman delves into the intricacies of the challenges faced by parents of children with special needs and the importance of giving care to parents and caregivers.

