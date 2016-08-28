Miki Darling: The Best Mid Morning Show Host In Ahafo

The first and newly crowned Mid Morning show host in Ahafo is Annor Clement, known on air waves as Miki Darling of Anapua Fm. He got this at the just ended maiden edition of Ahafo Media Award (AMe Awards 2016).

The event which had other categories like Radio Personality of the year and Best Entertainment Show of the year took place at Goaso Assembly Hall on Friday, 19th August, 2016 and was attended by dignitaries like the National Project Manager of Tigo, Evelyn Richison; Nana Kwadwo Kuma Yenhyira, Kontihene and Nana Atta Duku, Nefahene both from Goaso Traditional Council etc and was opened to only radio stations in the Ahafo part of the Brong Ahafo region.

After two months of voting and program monitoring, Miki Darling emerged as the winner in the category of Best Mid Morning Show Host of the year. The aforementioned was nominated in this category with DJ Pilato of Adunu Fm, Sankore.

Darling Boy in an interview with Kwaku ‘B’, Host of INFOTAINMENT on anapua105.1fm said,

“I thank God for giving me this. Of course I wouldn’t have achieved this without the support of my fans, so this is for the fans. Big thanks to ProLight Innovation limited for this initiative”

“AMe Awards 2016 is the first of its kind in Ahafo so am calling on all media stakeholders in Ahafo to come on board in support of this event to help make it bigger than what we have now”

You can listen to Miki Darling from Monday to Friday, 10am – 12pm with the Mid Morning Affair - work and happiness, a program full of educative segments on Anapua 105.1fm.