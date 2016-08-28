MTN marks 15th year of Highway Africa partnership

As Highway Africa, the continent’s most prestigious annual journalism conference, marks its 20th anniversary, MTN Group is proud to once again collaborate with Rhodes University on the event, which continues to drive conversation and debate around key issues related to the media and ICT on the continent.

Themed The Internet and Media – Celebrations, Reflections and the Future, Highway Africa 2016 will kick off this weekend in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The two-day event is set to explore the impact of the internet on journalism and media, including film, music and books.

“This year’s theme is one that resonates with MTN. As an organisation that is extending connectivity and providing digital services across Africa, we know that ICT is changing how we consume media. In addition, it is enabling greater access to information and to services in our communities, which is part of the positive narrative around this continent. We believe that Africa has many good news stories to tell and that platforms like Highway Africa go a long way to boost the media sector so that these stories can be shared. We have been part of this conference for the past fifteen years and our continued support is based on our commitment to the development and advancement of journalism on the continent,” says Xolisa Vapi, General Manager for Corporate Communication and Stakeholder Management, MTN Group.

As part of its support of Highway Africa 2016, MTN is sponsoring journalists from media houses in seven of its markets to attend the conference.

“We are humbled and grateful that MTN is once again partnering with us on this journey of development for African journalism. We have seen many changes and immense growth of the conference over the years. However, it is thanks to the support of our partners, that Highway Africa has been so successful and remains relevant to our media stakeholders across the continent,” says Chris Kabwato, Director, Highway Africa.

Using keynote addresses, plenary sessions, panel discussions, training workshops, book launches and networking dinners, Highway Africa 2016 will be at one level a celebration of twenty years of the existence of Africa’s premier journalistic assembly, and at another level an occasion for reflection on internet and society.