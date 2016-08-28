TechAide Installs An EduLab (ICT Centre) At Nyamoransa, Ghana

The people of Nyamoransa, a coastal community in the Central Region of Ghana, have built a multi-purpose Community Centre in their community to serve as a hub for ICT education, community durbars, a local library and a community space.

The EduLab by Techaide was commissioned by Alumni of the YALE University, USA. The EduLab is fitted with accessories to help students get equipped and familiar with how to use basic ICT hardware. TECHAiDE with funding from the YALE Alumni Association and community commitment, worked towards providing equipment for the ICT Centre. The Centre was commissioned on the 13th of August, 2016.

TechAid Team

The ceremony was graced by over 80 members of the YALE University's Alumni, the TECHAiDE team, community authorities and prestigious persons such as the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, the local and regional chiefs, and many more. The people of the community were very happy and expressed their gratitude to both the YALE Alumni and the Techaide team for equipping the center.

The CEO of TECHAiDE, Mr. Kafui Prebbie elaborated on the importance of EDULab to the community of Nyamoransa and the surrounding community. The Centre is equipped with EDULAB Gold, a product of TECHAiDE which provides hands on computer practice for students.

He mentioned that this product has many advantages which includes its robust nature which enables it to withstand dusty, humid and hot environments. It has a lab management software that maintains the system’s integrity and also provides virus protection. It also consumes very low power, only one tenth the power consumption of a traditional computer lab would take. It contains the TECHAiDE bundle which consists of a set of free and open source software for instruction and learning, not to mention its genuine Operating System which is certified Microsoft software.

Mr. Prebbie stated that he knows this ICT resource with its numerous advantages will be of great help to the people of the community. He also mentioned that TECHAiDE will continue to monitor the progress of this Centre and will provide the necessary help when needed.

TECHAiDE is a tech social entreprise that specializes in the design, development and deployment of low voltage and rugged computing systems, ICT applications and IT project management.





Dsc 6261 (1)