Premier League on Citi FM: Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester all win [Photos]

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley



Chelsea continued their impressive start to the season under Antonio Conte as they picked up their third win in three Premier League games.

It only took Eden Hazard nine minutes to score his second goal of the season and it was a cracker as he ran from the halfway line towards a retreating Claret defence before firing a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Willian doubled the lead on his return to the side from a calf injury as he fizzed a low shot across Tom Heaton and into the bottom corner.

And the scoring was complete as the substitutes combined with Pedro laying on for Victor Moses to score for the Blues.

Watford 1-3 Arsenal



A dominant first-half performance from Arsenal at Vicarage Road was enough to take their first three points of the season against Watford.

The Gunners took an early lead from the spot through Santi Cazorla after Nordin Amrabat clouted Alexis Sanchez with his elbow as the pair challenged for Mesut Ozil's lofted ball.

Sanchez turned goalscorer just before half time when he turned in Theo Walcott's cross but it needed goal-line technology confirmation before the Chilean could start celebrating his first goal of the season.

In added time of the first half Arsenal got a third with Sanchez involved again, curling in a pinpoint cross for Mesut Ozil to powerfully head home.

Watford did pull a consolatory goal back before the hour mark when Roberto Pereyra scored on his debut with an opportunistic strike from ten yards out.

Leicester 2-1 Swansea



Premier League champions Leicester held on to secure their first win of the season despite a late Swansea City fightback at a rain-soaked King Power Stadium.

Leicester's goal looked like any of Jamie Vardy's 24 Premier League strikes from last season with the England forward showing frightening pace to latch onto Danny Drinkwater's long ball before smashing the ball in off the post.

Wes Morgan thumped in a second with a powerful volley after the ball fell to him at a corner before Riyad Mahrez saw his penalty well saved by Lukasz Fabianski minutes later.

Swansea pulled a goal back through Leroy Fer's towering header from ten yards out but the Foxes managed to see the game out and claim the three points.

Everton 1-0 Stoke



Everton continued their unbeaten start to the season under Ronald Koeman with a narrow victory over Stoke City at Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku saw his effort cleared off the line after 50 minutes but the Toffees were awarding a contentious penalty when Williams tumbled from the resulting corner.

Leighton Baines hit the post from the spot but the ball rebounded against the back of Shay Given's head and into the net to give Everton the lead.

Stoke hit the woodwork from Marko Arnautovic but the Toffees held on to secure back-to-back victories.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth



Crystal Palace scored late as the pressure continued to grow on Alan Pardew after a disappointing draw at home to Bournemouth.

Josh King opened the scoring when Harry Arter picked him out after Palace failed to clear a corner, leaving the striker to take the ball down on his chest before finishing from a tight angle.

The Eagles had the opportunity for an instant reply after Mike Dean awarded a very soft penalty for a push on the debuting Christian Benteke, but Yohan Cabaye saw his spot-kick saved by Artur Boruc.

And as it looked like Palace would be leaving empty-handed, Scott Dann popped up with a powerful header to secure a point.

Southampton 1-1 Sunderland



There was late drama at St Mary's as a late goal from Southampton's Jay Rodriguez denied David Moyes a first win as Sunderland manager.

The Black Cats took the lead through Jermain Defoe's 80th-minute penalty after the Englishman was fouled by Manchester United target Jose Fonte.

However, Rodriguez came off the bench to save a point for the Saints with Jordan Pickford allowing the ball to slip under his body and into the back of the net.

