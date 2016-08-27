The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has criticized assertions made by the Ministry of Education suggesting that public tertiary institutions have been provided with adequate staff contrary to the claims by the Association.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Francis Gbadago, had earlier told Citi News there was no government freeze on recruitment as the universities were recently given clearance to recruit over one thousand lecturers.

Francis Gbadago also asked UTAG to put in an application to request for more lecturers if they felt they were still understaffed.

But in as current interview with Citi News, the President for UTAG, Harry Agbanu, said that it made no sense to make a second request when the first has not been granted.

“If I have requested for twenty people and I have to wait for about four months to six months and at the end of the day I am given three, what sense does it make for me to request again for the other seventeen that is left and wait for another six months? Does this make sense?”

Harry Agbanu further added that, since it took government six months to process a request made for additional staff and four years to actually recruit new lecturers, then the association can call it a ban.

“If I had the chance to employ when and how I want, and now you have told me I shouldn't employ and for four years I have not been able to. Is that not a ban? Now you are telling me that when I need to employ, I should seek permission from you and just yesterday, you decided that now if I want then I should go through a process before. Is it not a ban?”

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana