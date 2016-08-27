3 cops implicated in $160, 000 scam

Three unnamed police officers at the East Legon Police station in Accra have been implicated a $160, 000 gold scam being investigated by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau.

The officers are alleged to be part of a syndicate that includes some unlicensed gold dealers.

The alleged scammers reportedly sold a quantity of gold to a French national, Atrous Yazid and his partner for $160, 000 but before the buyers could leave the country, the alleged scammers forced and took the gold from them.

"Soon after we paid the money, three policemen in uniform, one in civilian clothes, jumped on us beat my friend took the cold from us and put us in cells for one day,"

Ringleader of the syndicate have reportedly been let lose.

Yazid and his business partner say they are frustrated even though the PIPS Burearu have taken up the matter.

This is coming at a time when there are continuing reports of police involvement in crime.

Recently, an ex-police officer was arrested for allegedly taking part in an attempted robbery in Wa, the Upper West capital.

The ex police constable, Ernest Koranteng, was part of a gang of highway robbers who attempted to snatch a motorbike from its owner.

Last week two police officers were part a botched robbery attempt of a GCB Bank Bullion van in the Donkokrom, in the Eastern Region.

The officers were arrested but they escaped, a situation that kickstarted clashes between unhappy residents and police force.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, ordered the withdrawal of his men the from the town following the clashes.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN