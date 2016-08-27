Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
South Africa | 27 August 2016 11:50 CET

New Zealand send South Africa in to bat

By AFP
South African batsman Quinton De Kock (centre) plays a shot on the first day of the second match between South Africa and New Zealand in Centurion, South Africa on August 27, 2016. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP)
South African batsman Quinton De Kock (centre) plays a shot on the first day of the second match between South Africa and New Zealand in Centurion, South Africa on August 27, 2016. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP)

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) - New Zealand won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the series-deciding second and final Test at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa made a forced change with Stiaan van Zyl coming in for Dean Elgar, who was ruled out because of a sprained ankle.

It was the only change from the teams that played in the abandoned first Test in Durban when fewer than 100 overs were bowled before a wet, soft outfield prevented any further play.

The match was due to start in sunny conditions which were expected to continue through all five days.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

