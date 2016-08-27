Young entrepreneur honored with Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize

Chief Executive Officer of the Kwarleyz Group of Companies, Nana Kwame Bediako, has been awarded the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize (LAAP) for “Entrepreneurial Excellence in Africa” at the Millennium Excellence Awards Gala.

The awards gala, held at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, was organized by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF) to honor Africans whose work have impacted the lives of many people in their respective countries and the continent.

The Prize for Entrepreneurial Excellence in Africa is awarded to an individual in recognition of his/her fortitude, devotion and commitment to the betterment of life through business development in their country and Africa at large.

Accepting his award, Nana Kwame Bediako encouraged African youth to venture into more entrepreneurial activities saying, “the choices and decisions that we make as individuals are what drive us into what we are”.

Over the years Nana Kwame has overseen the growth of his first company Wonda World into a leading commercial, residential, industrial and national developer across the continent. He currently has four more companies: Petronia City development, New Africa Construction, Belfast City and Property Management services and the New Africa Foundation.

His revolutionary project, Petronia City was birthed out of his desire to see more Infrastructural development in Africa and is aimed at bridging the housing deficit.

The other seven (7) 2016 LAAP Laureates include; Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies; Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning; all from Ghana.

The rest are Togolese footballer, Mr. Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, Mr Hanson Sindowe, a Zambian and Co-founder and Managing Director of the Zambian Energy Corporation (Zam-En); Ms Tabitha Karanja; the CEO of Keroche Breweries, Kenya, Mr. Mosima Gabriel Sexwale, the CEO Mvelaphanda Holdings, and Ms. Leymah Gbowee, a founder member and Liberian Coordinator of the Women in Peace building Network (WIPNET) of the West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP).

Each of the eight awardees was presented with a cloak and a plaque.

Past LAAP Laureates include; Nobel Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, Richest woman in Africa, Isabel Dos Santos and African soccer star Didier Drogba, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Dr. Kofi Annan, Abedi Ayew Pele, Osagyefio Amoatia Ofori Panin among other top personalities across Africa.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com