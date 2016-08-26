Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Togo | 26 August 2016 23:25 CET

Hong Kong bans import of poultry meat and products from Togo

By The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (August 26) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Togo, it has banned the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the country with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said Hong Kong has not established any protocol with Togo for imports of poultry meat and eggs. There is no import of such commodities from Togo.

"The CFS has contacted the Togo authorities over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the OIE on avian influenza outbreaks in the country. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation," the spokesman said.

