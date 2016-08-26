adb MD commends Ghana Police Service

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Aug 26, GNA - Mr Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director of agricultural development bank (adb) has commended the Ghana Police Service for the maintenance of peace and security in the country.

He said the Police have contributed in ensuring the safety and security of banks thereby enabling them to work in a secured environment.

'We have had instances of robbery attempts in some banks, but the police have been timely and brave in responding and I wish to commend them for their commitment to duty,' he said.

Mr Asiedu gave the commendation when the Accra Central Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah paid a courtesy call on him.

He pledged the Bank's commitment to support the Accra Central Division of the Ghana Police Service in their quest to maintain peace and security for the business community.

'As a bank we need a peaceful and secured atmosphere to operate and I am glad the Police Service has shown over time that they are up to the task in providing us with the peaceful environment needed for our businesses to thrive,' he said.

Mr Asiedu said the adequate security provided by the Police Service had boosted the confidence of customers to walk into banking halls to transact business.

He indicated that the bank would soon roll out tailored made products and services for selected institutions including the police service so as to enable them enjoy the full benefits of banking.

Maame Addo-Danquah, Accra Divisional Police Commander expressed gratitude to the Bank for its assistance over the years and pledged that her administration's continuous provision of security.

'We want to ensure that companies and organisations operating within our jurisdiction enjoy the necessary peace and security as they go about their business, she said.

GNA