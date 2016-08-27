Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 27 August 2016 01:50 CET

Tunisia parliament approves new unity government

By AFP

Tunis (AFP) - Tunisia's parliament on Friday resoundingly approved the new unity government of Youssef Chahed, supporting a cabinet line-up which will have to tackle the country's pressing socio-economic and security challenges.

There were 167 votes in favour, 22 against and five abstentions. The cabinet, headed by Chahed -- who at 40 will become the country's youngest prime minister since it won independence from France in 1956 -- is set to take office in the coming days.

IS BETTER TO TELL THE TRUTH WITH PAINS THEN JUST LIE
By: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa
