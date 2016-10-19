Female Singer Nanayaa Drops New Singles – ‘Obaa Yaa’ & Finally Free

Ghana's female Neo-Soul, Hi-life artiste NanaYaa has released new songs titled: 'Obaa Yaa' and 'Finally Free'.

The Handkerchief and 'Ego Be' Hit Maker disclosed that she calls the collection of the new singles: 'free Vibes the good feeling’.

According to her Free Vibes is a collection of songs strictly for her fans.

Free Vibes because when I released Handkerchief, my fans kept on asking me for more songs hence my team (Oneplay Media) and I decided to surprise them with these set of songs.

Trust me these are good songs that gives you good feeling and helps you to get through your daily life activities, she noted.

In talking about each song, NanaYaa explained "ObaaYaa’ is a rendition of the popular 'Serwaa Akoto song" in an Afro beats, Finally Free talks about her journey in Liberia and Handkerchief is the original version.

In a smiling mood, she said: ‘Indeed these are good Vibes’.

She wants her fans to enjoy the new songs, Share it among friends and make it part of their playlist.

Listen to the new singles here:

https://soundcloud.com/nanayaalive/sets/nanayaa-freevibes-good-feeling