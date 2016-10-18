Award-winning radio presenter, Kwamena Idan, arguably the best and the finest gospel show host on Ghanaian radio, says he owes his success and all to listeners of his programme, as well as his dynamic and hardworking producers.

The radio presenter who is the host of Adom FM's Adom Live Worship programme can boast of 20 years of solid experience in the radio industry.

The popular Adom Live Worship host who is still making impact on radio industry in Ghana says he hasn’t regretted becoming a radio presenter because he sees radio business as a gateway to establishing himself as one of Ghana’s finest voices on radio.

His Adom Live Worship on Adom FM helps to uplift souls that are downhearted with inspirational messages and also helping listeners relax with a variety of good gospel music after a long stressful day.

Kwamena is experienced in the field of broadcasting and he has been very consistent with his style of presentation. He has also proved to radio listeners that his style is unique and he has a good personality that matches that creative style.

The mere mention of his name on radio reminds one of Howard Allan Stem and Adam Lakers Carolla, both of the United States.

Kwamena disclosed to BEATWAVES that he uses his programme to bring over thousands of radio listeners together on daily basis to worship and praise God.

He and the producers of Adom Live Worship, he mentioned, carefully select a team of worship leaders who pass through the show every day to minister the word of God to the millions of listeners and worshippers in the market, shops, cars and corporate organisations across Ghana and other parts of the world.

Indeed, some Ghanaians abroad have testified that they also use Kwamena's radio show for their morning devotion every week day.

His amusing, inspiring and educative late afternoon show has earned him a lot of laurels, honours and awards, including the 2014 Best Radio Gospel Show Host and DJ by the African Gospel Music Awards in UK.

The Winneba-born Kwamena Idan disclosed that his successful radio career started in the late 90s at Radio Windy Bay on University of Education, Winneba campus.

He then moved to Kumasi in 2003 where he hosted the drive (Fayeko Fie) at Mett FM, now Angel FM before moving to Jett FM, now Light FM, also in Kumasi, where he hosted the drive time show and rose through the ranks to become the programmes manager.

Little did he know that his superlative skills as a radio personality will later earn him a place at the Multimedia Group, owners of Adom FM, Joy FM, Hitz FM, Asempa FM and Multi TV. His break came in 2007 and he has since remained with the Multimedia team till date.

Idan's versatility got him gigs on almost all the programmes on Adom FM. He has had the opportunity to host every show on Adom FM, from Dwaso Nsem, Work and Happiness, Ofie Kwanso, Adom Top 40 (now Airtel Count Down), among others.

The award-winning radio has impacted and changed the lives of most Ghanaians locally and in the Diaspora, and he continues to impact even more with his programme.

Kwamena's passion to see all Ghanaians transformed through the power of worship is already breaking the frontiers of radio programming to bring Adom Live Worship to the doorstep of listeners both in Ghana and abroad.

Several live worship experiences have been held in various churches across the country, and at least one has been held in London, where a huge crowd of Ghanaians gathered for a live transmission of Adom Live Worship on Adom FM.

A philanthropist in his own right, God has crowned Kwamena with honour and glory. His favourite saying is “the best is yet to come”.

By George Clifford Owusu