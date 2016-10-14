Celebrated Ghanaian gospel music producer, John Mensah Sarpong, who has over 40 albums to his credit, has disclosed that a large number of gospel artistes in Ghana today have diverted their attention to making money at the expense of saving souls for Christ.

According to him, most of these artistes are interested in doing business with gospel music than promoting the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The music producer who is also the chief executive officer of JMS Music Productions in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM said, based on their attitude “I have vowed never to produce any gospel artiste who comes to me under the pretext of doing evangelism. A large number of them you see around are using the word of God for business purposes and not to promote Christ and his teachings.”

John Mensah Sarpong, a former chairman of the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry (GAPI), disclosed that gospel artistes are supposed to use gospel music as a tool to educate people about the teachings of Christ as well as win souls for the kingdom of God.

He added that gospel music is also supposed to inspire and motivate Christians and non-Christians alike in their daily lives so that they could experience the love of God.

“But today, most of the gospel music or songs do not inspire and motivate the people because they lack good messages and the blessings of God,” John Mensah Sarpong pointed out.

He continued that the gospel music industry in Ghana has seen only a few enterprising gospel artistes who have been able to use music and their live musical performances to change the lives of many people.

“I can tell you, only Mama Esther, Amy Newman, Esther Nyamekye, Diana Asamoah and Elder Morelia are among a few ones doing pure evangelism through music,” he added.

He continued…“I am a businessman and any artiste who comes to me must come with business mentality. Most of them you see are not sincere.”

John Mensah Sarpong is the brain behind the Gospel All Stars album titled 'W'aseda Nie' released in 2002. In that year, the song was awarded the Gospel Song of the Year by the Ghana Music Awards.

His performance in the music industry has been distinct. This has culminated in his election as the President of the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry (GAPI) for two terms.

John Mensah Sarpong has produced albums for a number of seasoned gospel musicians, including Kwaku Gyasi, Ama Boahemaa, Stella Dugan, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu