General News | 12 October 2016 11:41 CET

Shatta Wale Meets Kwaadee @ 2016 RTP Awards

By Daily Guide

Come Saturday, October 22, the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will witness another historic live musical performance from Shatta Wale and Okomfour Kwaadee, who are billed to perform at this year's edition of the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

The RTP Awards ceremony is aimed at rewarding personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

The two artistes are expected to treat fans to good music at the event, among other exciting artistes. Though Kwaadee has been off the music scene for some years, he has promised to give his fans the best of Kwaadee.

Shatta Wale is also expected to give a spectacular performance on that day. His musical talent, dancing skill and stagecraft has attracted a large number of music fans.

The organisers of the event have also promised to make the event one of a kind, adding that all the artistes on the bill will perform for hours to entertain music fans who would troop to the venue.

By George Clifford Owusu

