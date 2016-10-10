Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 10 October 2016 14:04 CET

Shatta Wale, Okomfour Kwadee And Others To Perform At RTP Events

Source: www.fredericknoamesi.com

Ghanaians are sure to experience some blazing moment pretty soon as dancehall King Shatta Wale and Okomfour Kwadee headline the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards ceremony.

The event which is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 will see the comeback of a popular hiplife artiste, Okomfour Kwadee.

Okomfour Kwadee who has been missing in action quite some time now has promised Ghanaians and patrons of the event some electrifying stage performances.

Shatta Wale on his side has asked his fans and followers to be present at the event because he will surely be the last man standing.

The other entertainer on the night is the Comedian King, DKB.

The event is organized by Big Events with sponsors Adonko Bitters and Yazz


2016-10-10 084303

General News

There is know smoke without fire but there is fire without smoke
By: DANIEL ABAVARE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img