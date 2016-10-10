Shatta Wale, Okomfour Kwadee And Others To Perform At RTP Events

Ghanaians are sure to experience some blazing moment pretty soon as dancehall King Shatta Wale and Okomfour Kwadee headline the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards ceremony.

The event which is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 will see the comeback of a popular hiplife artiste, Okomfour Kwadee.

Okomfour Kwadee who has been missing in action quite some time now has promised Ghanaians and patrons of the event some electrifying stage performances.

Shatta Wale on his side has asked his fans and followers to be present at the event because he will surely be the last man standing.

The other entertainer on the night is the Comedian King, DKB.

The event is organized by Big Events with sponsors Adonko Bitters and Yazz





