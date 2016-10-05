Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 5 October 2016 20:36 CET

Nhyira FM's Mama Efe picks 5 awards

By Ghana I Luv FM I Kwasi Debrah

Host of Obra on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Eleanor Effe Amanor, has received honours from institutions in three European countries for distinguished service to humanity.

Mama Effe, as she is popularly known, was recognized at separate events during a recent trip to Europe for her positive role as marriage and social life counselor, through her programme.

GH Association Support e.v. of Germany named her ‘Best Marriage Counsellor in Europe’’.

Nananom Traditional Council, Radio Livin in Strasbourg and the Church of Pentecost Women’s Fellowship, all in France, separately conferred titles on her.

A citation by the Women’s Fellowship read, “If the world had more people like you, it would be a better place. You do make a Difference”.

Mama Effe picked two more awards in Belgium and Holland to complete the award haul.

She tells Nhyira FM the awards will motivate her to continue to make Obra the most preferred choice for listeners, especially, married persons.

Mama Effe admonishes couples to be responsible for their marital decisions, observing many cases of conflict in a relationship are attributed to irresponsibility on the part husbands and wives.

“Marriage is not for children, and I am advising, especially, fathers not to neglect their roles”, she stressed.

