Photos: Check Out Photos From The 3rd Neskael Corporate Fashion Show

The much anticipated 3rdNeskael corporate fashion show took place over the weekend at the la palm royal beach hotel. The show saw dignitaries and individuals from the corporate world.

The fashion show was hosted by Award winning Actress Ama K Abebrese and Tv/Radio host Black boy. Designers who showcased their African designs includes ,Jully’s Klassic Designs, Bath Sante, Sarfora, Anyass collation, Bushai collection, Elikem the tailor, Selina bebe and King dove.

In attendance was Hon John Alan Kyerematen former minister of trade and industry, Who was presented with a plague for his contribution to promoting African wear during his tenure as a minister. Also in attendance was Frank Agyekum kufuor who represented former president John Agyekum kufuor. Mr Frank on behalf of the former president also received a special plaque for his immerse contribution towards projecting and promoting African wear during his tenure as president. The plaques were presented by the founder of Neskael Travel and tours Mrs louanges mang the brain behind the fashion show.

The show was also graced by Mr Benjamin Anane Nsiah special event manger Ghana tourism Authority.

Audiences were treated to live performance from award winning singer sharifa gunu, kobby simple and comedian Azze. Some of the highlights of the show include the kid’s runway and the professional mum’s runway. It was indeed a show to remember.

The 3rd edition of the neskael corporate show was put together by Neskael Travel and Tours and powered by House Of Maasela Events and advertising. sponsored fifi beauty centerDDP, TASTY TOM PERK BISCUTE, GTP LA palm Royal beach hotel, Fact Ghana limited, Nallem Clothing, shoppersgh.com , rush energy drink, verna natural mineral water, Granny Special Zomy, Kukus Restaurant mycompany365.net and Melcom Ghana.





