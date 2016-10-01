Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 1 October 2016 10:41 CET

Ambolley Grabs Two Top Awards

By Daily Guide

The good works of highlife musician Gyadu Blay Ambolley has attracted the attention of the international community.

Consequently, the City of Philadelphia has awarded the lyricist and saxophonist for his immense contribution towards highlife music in the Diaspora.

Prior to receiving the special award, the Ghanaian musician was interviewed on Voice Of America (VOA) on what goes into his music, in particular and highlife in general and what has kept him in business spanning   for over three decades.

Earlier, the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC also awarded Ambolley for his consistency in portraying highlife and his style of music across the ocean.

He said in an interview that “this is a clear testimony that whatever one does, there is somebody or an institution somewhere monitoring.

Most definitely, it will urge me on to keep going, I feel honoured and great, I am most grateful for the recognition.”

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a Ghanaian  highlife  musician, songwriter, producer, and composer. The first musician from Ghana to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre 'Simigwa'.

Ambolley's sound has led many to label him the godfather of  hiplife , the fusion of the hip-hop and highlife idioms. Ambolley stood aside  AL Threats  at the Playboy Jazz Festival in Los Angeles.

Ambolley,  Sammy Lartey  and  Ebo Taylor  are the few musicians who envisioned a future for  highlife  music in the late 60s and early 70s and helped transform the genre, fusing  highlife ,  funk  and  jazz  music.

In June 2015, Ambolley received a citation in the USA from the City Council of Philadelphia, read by Council woman, Hon Jannie Blackwell, and Hon Stanley J. Staughter in recognition of the musician's contributions to Ghanaian music in the USA.

General News

Do not engage in conversation with the devil for a second,he is looking for a loop-hole.
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img