Ruff N Smooth declares support for Akufo-Addo

Hiplife duo Ruff N Smooth has declared support for the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday.

The two known in private life as Ricky Nana Agyemang popularly called Ruff or Bullet and Clement Baah Foh known as Smooth or Akhan visited the NPP leader at his Nima residence.

The group joins the rank of eight other celebrities who have declared their support for Mr Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 2016 polls.

Kumawood actor Agya Koo and artistes such as Kwabena Kwabena, Daddy Lumba, and Wisa Greid are few of the many celebrities who are all supporting the NPP leader.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com