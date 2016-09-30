T​alented afro-pop singer popularly known as 2kennis finally drops his much awaited debut single titled "Ifeoma". The love song produced by talented producer Gem Da Beat Wiz showcases the dexterity of 2kennis in areas of song composition, lyrics, arrangement and also boasts of a rhythm that will definitely make any music lover to want to put on his dancing shoes.

The singer who hails from Imo state has been in the music business professionally for three years and in his words he has this to say: "This is the beginning of better en greater things to come and I hope it will be well appreciated. We are working tirelessly to bring out more singles and more videos after this to keep you really entertained. Watch out for more".

