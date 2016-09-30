Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 30 September 2016 16:15 CET

MUSIC: 2kennis @iam_2kennis - IFEOMA (Prod. By Gem Da Beat Wiz)

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

T​alented afro-pop singer popularly known as 2kennis finally drops his much awaited debut single titled "Ifeoma". The love song produced by talented producer Gem Da Beat Wiz showcases the dexterity of 2kennis in areas of song composition, lyrics, arrangement and also boasts of a rhythm that will definitely make any music lover to want to put on his dancing shoes.

The singer who hails from Imo state has been in the music business professionally for three years and in his words he has this to say: "This is the beginning of better en greater things to come and I hope it will be well appreciated. We are working tirelessly to bring out more singles and more videos after this to keep you really entertained. Watch out for more".

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iam_2kennis [@iam_2kennis]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iam_2kennis [@iam_2kennis]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/135022/by/X3abWl8_F3

DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/135022/2kennis-ifeoma-prod-by-gem-da-beat-wiz

Audio Report

There is no negative result if God speaks.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img