General News | 30 September 2016 13:41 CET

Moro To Drop 8-Track Album

By Daily Guide

Although Mohammed Moro Fatawo, also known as Moro, is new on the hiplife/hip-hop music scene, he is determined to make it to the top despite the delay in releasing his second album.

The artiste went on a long break after releasing his first album titled 'Dance To The Beat' three years ago to work on some projects.

He is now back again on the music again with a new album titled 'Medi Kan', featuring Zoo.

Having sung and performed on many platforms for several years, the hiplife artiste says his formative years as an artiste were shaped by listening to a lot of hiphop and R&B music.

Moro's yet-to-be album comprises of eight danceable tracks with inspiring lyrics and good backing vocals.

Some of the songs on the album are 'Obaefour', 'Adowa', Medi Kan' featuring Zoo, 'Bogye', among others.

