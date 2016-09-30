Reynold Kwame Empeh, popularly known as Kwame Bee, one of Ghana's brilliant broadcasters, has revealed that he believes God has called him into the radio profession.

“You know how when God calls you in certain direction, he puts everything you need there, I believe God called me,” Kwame B told BEATWAVES.

Kwame Bee, a former drive time host on Hitz FM who joined Kasapa FM last year, is now the host of Di Wu Lane Mu, a drive time programme aired between 3:00pm and 8:00pm from Monday to Friday on Kasapa FM.

The talented radio presenter who describes himself a highly motivated, determined and confident person and thrives on challenges in a chat with BEATWAVES disclosed that his quest for growth and knowledge has taken him further to be counted among the best in the capital.

Kwame Bee says as the new host of Di Wu Lane Mu on Kasapa, he would work tirelessly to make the programme more unique to attract more listeners.

The former presenter on Hitz FM expressed his enthusiasm about the show, indicating that he would bring his years of experience in showbiz to bear on the show.

He stressed that radio business in Ghana is all about creativity and direction, adding that he has already studied the trend of the radio industry for the 17 years and “I'm ready to go the extra mile to meet the demands of radio listeners in the metropolis and satisfy them as well.”

His drive time programme has various segments which include traffic jam, sports highlight, personality interviews, among others.

Kwame Bee started radio business in 1999 on Dynamite FM, a campus radio station in Tarkwa.

The following year, he moved to the Volta Region to work for the Volta Star Radio, from where he was then invited to play on Luv FM in Kumasi. A week later, he was asked to play on Joy FM for a while.

To hone his craft further, Kwame moved to Takoradi and joined Goodnews FM, where he quickly became the toast of the city.

Soon, all the stations in the city were clamouring for him as Kwame Burga became a household name in Takoradi. It was only natural that he would join what at that time was the leading station in the Western Region, Skyy Power.

That marked the dawn of a new era for him in broadcasting as he began presenting on TV. His next stop was Radio Maxx, where he stayed for a year, after which moved to Accra to join Hitz FM in April 2008.

By George Clifford Owusu