Video: Dipp Debuts Historic Music Video, “Yokozuna”

Multiple award-winning Nigerian entertainer, Dippreturns after a long hiatus with highly infectious music video, “Yokozuna.”

Having left a mark in the industry, the singer, songwriter and dancer is back to set new record as he unravels brand new enviable visual of “Yokozuna” which can be said to be the best afro-contemporary music video 2016 will experience.

Dipp introduces us to “Yokozuna” visual using kanji ideograms to give admiration to the highest rank of professional sumo wrestling in Japan. In “Yokozuna”, Dipp adopted inestimable visual effects, energetic dance steps and armored the flick with exotic costumes which shows his deep knowledge about the African culture.

Tracing the concept of Dipp’s “Yokozuna” music video down to Yoruba history, Dipp takes us on enjoyable ride back to the narration of Sango –a royal ancestor of the Yorubas. He was the third Alafin (king) of the Oyo Kingdom prior to his posthumous deification.

As Sango is profoundly known to be the god of thunder who spits fire from his tongue, ignition of fire, he is also associated with red and white colours and special drums, Dipp showcased “Yokozuna” in a relatable heroic manner.

“Yokozuna”vehicles Dipp’s resourcefulness in bringing the unexpected into reality, the uniqueness of his new offering, “Yokozuna”is worth applauding.

No wonder MTV Base tagged the video as must watch on social media. “#MustWatch | We've got the first look at half man half @AmazingDIPP's new #Yokozuna video!!! And yass its fresh & clean,”the 24-hour music and general entertainment channel acknowledged Dipp’s “Yokozuna” on twitter.

What are other pundits saying about Dipp's “Yokozuna” music video?

“Dipp's Yokozuna is mad; the concept of the video is out of this world.”

“The video is dope from dance to visual effecst to clarity to costumes”

“Yokozuna is worthy of winning as many awards as possible.”

“The warriors dancing in Dipp’s music video show he's a conqueror who always conquers any music video battle.”

“Yokozuna is a big deal. Dipp is always different; he's always giving us things to say about his videos. This is thinking out of the box!”

Dipphas won several music awards including the awards for Best Choreography, Best Use of Effects at the Nigeria Music Video Awards (NMVA) and other notable awards in Nigeria.

The Phoenix records act, undoubtedly, has once again proven to the industry that he's simply amazing.

Song written by Rexxx and Henri Enebeli, music produced by SkellyBeatz.

Video directed by Christopher Kingston. Follow @amazingdipp on social media.

Watch “Yokozuna” on YouTube

https://youtu.be/xPyn4apJW4M

Listen To “Yokozuna” Audio On MyNotJustOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/134230/dipp-yokozuna

Download “Yokozuna” Audio On MyNotJustOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/134230