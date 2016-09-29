DJ Khaled Falls On Stage While Trying To Film Usher

DJ Khaled apparently got too into Usher's performance at Beyonce's Formation Tour in Atlanta this week, with The Snapchat King tumbling backward as he recorded the set from the stage.

The Major Key artist was walking backward with his phone out when he took the spill. He quickly rebounded, but here's the footage.

#DJKhaled took a fall on stage out in #Atlanta while recording #Usher! #WSHH

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

Other stars that were caught falling off the stage recently include Justin Bieber and Jeremih . It happens, right?

DJ Khaled is riding the wave from his Major Key album, his first #1 project . The LP includes “Nas Album Done,” “Holy Key” with Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean and “I Got the Keys” with Jay Z and Future. It landed at #20 on the most recent Billboard Top 200 chart while Usher's Hard II Love album made its debut at #5.

-hiphopdx