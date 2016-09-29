Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 29 September 2016 18:41 CET

DJ Khaled Falls On Stage While Trying To Film Usher

By Daily Guide

DJ Khaled apparently got too into Usher's performance at Beyonce's Formation Tour in Atlanta this week, with The Snapchat King tumbling backward as he recorded the set from the stage.

The Major Key artist was walking backward with his phone out when he took the spill. He quickly rebounded, but here's the footage.

#DJKhaled took a fall on stage out in #Atlanta while recording #Usher! #WSHH

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

Other stars that were caught falling off the stage recently include Justin Bieber and Jeremih . It happens, right?

DJ Khaled is riding the wave from his  Major Key album, his  first #1 project . The LP includes “Nas Album Done,” “Holy Key” with Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean and “I Got the Keys” with Jay Z and Future. It landed at #20 on the most recent Billboard Top 200 chart while Usher's Hard II Love album made its debut at #5.

-hiphopdx

General News

Together we go and together we return!
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img