Stonebwoy, Edem, Others To Perform At Deza Festival

Some selected Ghanaian artistes, including Ghana's award-winning artistes, Stonebwoy and Edem, are set to perform at this year's Deza (Palm Festival) celebration by the people of Dzodze in the Volta Region.

Stonebwoy who is the headline act will be joined by other energetic Ghanaian artistes at the White Dove Hotel to herald the grand durbar of the festival on Saturday.

Stonebwoy's fans in Dzodze who are yet to see his energetic performances will get the chance this Saturday.

The artiste, known for keeping audiences on their feet for hours, will thrill music fans with most of his hit songs.

His unique style on stage and the vigour with which he presents his dancehall rap is one thing dancehall fans never fail to compliment him on.

Stonebwoy has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music scene, and he will virtually set the entire venue ablaze.

Other artistes billed to perform at the event include Choirmaster (Eugene Baah) of Praye fame, Eduwodzi, Allan Cash, Latino, Startic, Keeny Ice, Scat Bada, Gabi and Lord Morgan will be passing through.

Organisers of the show, Paradise One Entertainment and Sizzla One Entertainment, promise a thrilling show and exhilarating performance from the various artistes to herald the celebrations.

All the artistes billed for the event, according to the organisers, have all promised fans of the concert vibrant performances which would make them yearn for more.

The Palm Festival (Deza) by the people of Dzodze Traditional Area in the Ketu North District is celebrated annually, to, among other things, rejuvenate the palm industry in the area and award hardworking farmers.

This year's celebration is on the theme: '15th Dzodze Deza-Bringing The People Together For Peace & Development'.

Guest of honour for the festival is H.E. John Dramani Mahama.