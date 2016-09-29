Ko-Jo Cue Twitter Verified

Rapper Ko-Jo Cue has joined the list of celebrated Ghanaian musicians with verified Twitter accounts.

A blue verified badge on Twitter accounts let people know that an account of public interest is authentic and it is a big deal on Twitter.

E.L, Sarkodie, Samini, Pappy Kojo, Joey B, Efya, Shatta Wale, Becca, Irene Logan and Chase are among top Ghanaian musicians who have had their accounts verified.

The BBnZ Live artiste, born Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, recently thrilled hip-hop fans at his 'Ko-Jo Cue For President' concert at Alliance Française in Accra.

He currently has over 23,000 followers and comes across as a very active person on the social platform. He basically uses the platform to promote his career.

