Hiplife duo, Praye, who have joined the long list of musicians and actors endorsing the candidature of the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, for the December elections, have presented to him CD copies of a campaign song they have composed for him.

Two members of the group, known in showbiz as Praye Tintin and Praye Tietia, endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, at his Nima residence in Accra.

Nana Addo, after meeting the duo, posted this on his Facebook page; “Hiplife duo Praye came to residence to formally introduce themselves to me, as well as endorse my candidature ahead of the December elections. They also presented me with a copy of their new CD, containing songs composed for me.”

According to them, they see the NPP flagbearer as the right person to lead Ghanaians out of the current hardships inflicted on them by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Praye's endorsement comes less than a week after some Kumawood actors led by ace local movie star, Agya Koo endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo to win the December 7 poll.

At a news conference on Wednesday, September 21 at Patasi in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, Agya Koo expressed disappointment in the President John Mahama led governing NDC He called on Ghanaians to vote the NDC out on December 7. Agya Koo revealed that, together with other actors, they have launched a campaign dubbed “Agenda 57% 4 Nana Addo” to canvass support for Akufo-Addo going into the crucial election.

Musicians endorse Nana Addo Other artistes who have endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo include Lucky Mensah- who has also composed a campaign song for the party, Wisa Greid, Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Barima Sidney, Leo Mensah, Daddy Lumba, Nana Quame and Cwesi Oteng.

Agya Koo & Co pay courtesy call on Nana Addo

Agya Koo and his group on Thursday, September 22, paid a courtesy call on the NPP flagbearer at his Nima residence in Accra, where the actor formally informed Nana Akufo-Addo of his decision to support his candidature this year's elections.

Celebrities endorse Mahama

Some celebrities like John Dumelo, Selasie Ibrahim, Mr. Beautiful, Mzbel, Bukom Banku, Ayitey Powers and Papa Nii, have also endorsed President John Mahama of the NDC for a second term in office.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

