Wizkid, Olamide, Alikiba, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest Nominated For “Best African Act” At MTV EMAs 2016

Lagos| Nigeria: African stars Olamide (Nigeria), Wizkid (Nigeria), Alikiba (Tanzania), Black Coffee (South Africa) and Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) have been nominated for Best African Act at the 2016 MTV EMAs, MTV’s annual music awards spectacular that celebrates the hottest artists from around the world.

The 2016 MTV EMAs will air live from on MTV (DStv channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv channel 322) on Sunday 6 November at 22:00 CAT from the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Commented Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, “It is wonderful to see African artists nominated at the 2016 MTV EMAs on the same platform as global superstars of the calibre of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and more.”

In other categories, cultural icons Beyoncé and Justin Bieber led the pack with five nominations each. Superstar Adele followed closely behind with four nods, alongside Best Rock nominees Coldplay, Best New Act nominee Lukas Graham and Best Male candidateShawn Mendes. Rihanna and Drake earned three nods each, including a Best Song nomination for their hit collaboration “Work.” Adele’s record-shattering hit “Hello,” Justin Bieber’s electronic pop track “Sorry,” Lukas Graham’s soul-pop ballad “7 Years” and the Seeb remix of Mike Posner’s dance smash “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” also earned nominations for Best Song.

To celebrate a year of international artistry in a digital era that inspires creative connection between artists and fans more than ever, MTV unveiled the Best Song nominees in a vocal cover medley by Spanish rising artist/Internet sensation Leroy Sanchez. The reveal of the video was broadcast across MTV’s digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.

See below for the full list of nominees:

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Alikiba

Black Coffee

Cassper Nyovest

Olamide

Wizkid

BEST SONG

Adele - Hello

Justin Bieber - Sorry

Lukas Graham - 7 Years

Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)

Rihanna ft. Drake - Work

BEST VIDEO

Beyoncé - Formation

Coldplay - Up&Up

Kanye West - Famous

Tame Impala - The Less I Know the Better

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy

BEST FEMALE

Adele

Beyoncé

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Sia

BEST MALE

Calvin Harris

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

BEST LIVE

Adele

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Green Day

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW

Bebe Rexha

DNCE

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

Zara Larsson

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Fifth Harmony

Justin Bieber

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Green Day

Metallica

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Kings of Leon

Radiohead

Tame Impala

The 1975

twenty one pilots

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Future

G-Eazy

Kanye West

Wiz Khalifa

BEST ELECTRONIC

Afrojack

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

BEST PUSH

Alessia Cara

Anne-Marie

Bebe Rexha

Blossoms

Charlie Puth

DNCE

Dua Lipa

Elle King

Halsey

Jack Garratt

Jonas Blue

Lukas Graham

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Shawn Mendes

BEST WORLD STAGE

Duran Duran - Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)

Ellie Goulding - Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)

Jess Glynne - Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)

Martin Garrix - Isle of MTV, Malta (2015)

One Republic - MTV Evolution, Philippines (2016)

Tinie Tempah - MTV Crashes, Plymouth (2015)

Tomorrowland - Belgium (2016)

Wiz Khalifa - Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)

Voting for the nominated artists, including the Best African Act nominees is now live at mtvema.com until 6 November at 00:59 CAT.

Social voting categories Biggest Fans and Best Look will go live at a later date, with full details and voting procedures to be announced.





Olamide 1