Wizkid, Olamide, Alikiba, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest Nominated For “Best African Act” At MTV EMAs 2016
Lagos| Nigeria: African stars Olamide (Nigeria), Wizkid (Nigeria), Alikiba (Tanzania), Black Coffee (South Africa) and Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) have been nominated for Best African Act at the 2016 MTV EMAs, MTV’s annual music awards spectacular that celebrates the hottest artists from around the world.
The 2016 MTV EMAs will air live from on MTV (DStv channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv channel 322) on Sunday 6 November at 22:00 CAT from the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Commented Alex Okosi, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, “It is wonderful to see African artists nominated at the 2016 MTV EMAs on the same platform as global superstars of the calibre of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and more.”
In other categories, cultural icons Beyoncé and Justin Bieber led the pack with five nominations each. Superstar Adele followed closely behind with four nods, alongside Best Rock nominees Coldplay, Best New Act nominee Lukas Graham and Best Male candidateShawn Mendes. Rihanna and Drake earned three nods each, including a Best Song nomination for their hit collaboration “Work.” Adele’s record-shattering hit “Hello,” Justin Bieber’s electronic pop track “Sorry,” Lukas Graham’s soul-pop ballad “7 Years” and the Seeb remix of Mike Posner’s dance smash “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” also earned nominations for Best Song.
To celebrate a year of international artistry in a digital era that inspires creative connection between artists and fans more than ever, MTV unveiled the Best Song nominees in a vocal cover medley by Spanish rising artist/Internet sensation Leroy Sanchez. The reveal of the video was broadcast across MTV’s digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.
See below for the full list of nominees:
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Alikiba
Black Coffee
Cassper Nyovest
Olamide
Wizkid
BEST SONG
Adele - Hello
Justin Bieber - Sorry
Lukas Graham - 7 Years
Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)
Rihanna ft. Drake - Work
BEST VIDEO
Beyoncé - Formation
Coldplay - Up&Up
Kanye West - Famous
Tame Impala - The Less I Know the Better
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy
BEST FEMALE
Adele
Beyoncé
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Sia
BEST MALE
Calvin Harris
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BEST LIVE
Adele
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Green Day
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW
Bebe Rexha
DNCE
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
Zara Larsson
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Fifth Harmony
Justin Bieber
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Green Day
Metallica
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Kings of Leon
Radiohead
Tame Impala
The 1975
twenty one pilots
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Future
G-Eazy
Kanye West
Wiz Khalifa
BEST ELECTRONIC
Afrojack
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
BEST PUSH
Alessia Cara
Anne-Marie
Bebe Rexha
Blossoms
Charlie Puth
DNCE
Dua Lipa
Elle King
Halsey
Jack Garratt
Jonas Blue
Lukas Graham
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Shawn Mendes
BEST WORLD STAGE
Duran Duran - Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)
Ellie Goulding - Piazza Del Duomo, Milan (2015)
Jess Glynne - Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)
Martin Garrix - Isle of MTV, Malta (2015)
One Republic - MTV Evolution, Philippines (2016)
Tinie Tempah - MTV Crashes, Plymouth (2015)
Tomorrowland - Belgium (2016)
Wiz Khalifa - Isle of MTV, Malta (2016)
Voting for the nominated artists, including the Best African Act nominees is now live at mtvema.com until 6 November at 00:59 CAT.
Social voting categories Biggest Fans and Best Look will go live at a later date, with full details and voting procedures to be announced.