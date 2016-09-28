Highly respected Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ with the Multimedia Group, Andy Dosty, is the latest celebrity from the creative arts sector to publicly declare support for Nana Akufo Addo, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Andy Dosty signed out of his Music Box Mid-Morning Show on Hitz FM on Tuesday, saying, “I endorse Nana Akufo Addo” after he had stated his disappointment at reports that Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur had spoken derogatorily about persons who are not tall.

The vice-president was reported to have said short people need to be carried before they can see the achievements of the John Mahama led-government.

Andy Dosty expressed very strong misgivings about Amissah-Arthur's statement. He said such a statement was in a bad taste and derogatory to short people.

The radio presenter made it a major topic on his programme and had several listeners of the show calling in or sending messages to condemn Amissah-Arthur's apparent mockery of short persons.

An obviously disappointed Andy signed out of the show, pledging his support for Nana Addo.

According to myjoyoneline.com Amissah-Arthur made the comment at a campaign event in the Eastern Region last Friday.

In a campaign of high stakes, government officials have found space for humour by targeting the height of Nana Addo.

Among the several creative arts stakeholders who have openly endorsed the NPP and the candidature of Nana Akufo Addo are actor and movie producer, Agya Koo, highlife singer Lucky Mensah, award-winning gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng, sensational hiplife act, Wisa Greid, actress Bibi Bright, Matilda Asare, movie producer Socrate Safo, highlife singer Dada KD, sound engineer and music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, musician Barima Sidney, musician A-Plus, among others.

It is unusual in Ghana's political history for a political party not in government to attract more celebrity endorsements than the incumbent party just some 70 days to general polls, but the NPP seems to have won the hearts of the country's most popular showbiz names.

Interestingly, the celebs touting Nana Addo's candidature are not perturbed about plausible criticism.

“I don't really care whatever Ghanaians will say about me but the truth is I am suffering and anyone who will disagree with me is probably very okay and can afford to pay his rent, light bills and cater for their children…President Mahama is the one who has led Ghanaians to where we are now and it is time for change since he and his NDC have failed us. I know Nana Addo can do the magic to turn things round…

“I will be very disappointed if Nana Addo does not win this year's election because I know Ghanaians are suffering like I am here. Schoolfeeding programme, NHIS as well as other social interventions are not working because of NDC and it is time for change,” actress Bibi Bright told Showbiz recently.

