Audio Report | 28 September 2016 14:06 CET

Music: Pardon C - Emergency (Prod. By Nelly Yung)

By SEPTIN911 PR

Pardon C needs no introduction in Nigeria music industry; he’s been consistent since he delivered his widely recognized energetic, prayerful single, “Oluwa Chain Them” that receives positive reviews from pundits in 2014 and he’s still taking his craft seriously.

The singer who recently released captivating visual of his 2016 debut single, “Gbabe” is back again with another sonorous melody that will elevate your soul, make you groove to the creative and addictive single.

Pardon C’s new track which serves as a follow up to “Gbabe” is labeled “Emergency” –a highlife song rendered in English language, assorted with Pardon C’s rich indigenous Igbo language.

Pardon C believes his music is 100% unique with commendable hype without unnecessary noise unlike some artistes. “I don’t believe in unnecessary hype, my music is speaking for me because I work hard to make my contents distinct enough to stand the test of time,” he purported.

The Nigerian singer has performed in different cities in United States of America where he’s based and his fan base is fast growing to becoming one of the most recognized Nigerian acts in Diaspora.

This can further be seen in his “Gbabe”music video which enjoyed over 50,000 YouTube views in less than a month of release, with major viewers from the US, Cameroon and Nigeria. Pardon C is no doubt fast becoming a force to reckon with.

Listen to “Emergency” as produced by talented Nelly Yung, guitar by Walta Blackson, mixed and mastered skilled sound engineer, Teepiano. ENJOY!

Listen To ‘Emergency’ On MyNotJustOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/134005/pardon-c-emergency

Download ‘Emergency’ On MyNotJustOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/134005

Listen To ‘Emergency’ On Kiwi6

http://kiwi6.com/file/b9skhdiw2p

Download ‘Emergency’ On Kiwi6

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/b9skhdiw2p/Pardon_C_-_Emergency.mp3

Watch ‘Emergency’ Lyric Video

https://youtu.be/7_O_B4vuXYo

Official Artwork
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/zi2rv9akay/emergency_artwork.jpg

Audio Report

