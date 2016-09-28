Jagger Pee Appeals To President Mahama For Support

Veteran actor Abeiku Nyame, known in showbiz as Jagger Pee, who recently made an appeal to President John Mahama to support him settle his medical bill says the president has not responded to his appeal.

The actor who has been battling a heart ailment for some months now made a passionate appeal three months ago to the president to support him pay for his medical bills after he was rushed to the Holy Trinity Hospital at North Kaneshie and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital.

Jaggar Pee told the host of Morning Starr on Starr FM, Nii Arday Clegg, “My appeal to the president hasn’t be responded to, maybe because of the approach. I used the newspapers and social media as mediums to appeal to the president. I feel very ashamed that I don't have a car and sit in a trotro. At times, I prefer to walk over short distances.”

He stated that proper measures need to put in place to streamline the operations of the art industry to the benefit of all the stakeholders.

Born Abeiku Nyame, Jagger Pee was one of the leading actors in Ghana in the 90s and made a tremendous contribution to the Ghanaian movie industry until an unfortunate situation took him to prison in 1996.

He was sentenced alongside then friend and music star, Geeman, in 1996 following a shooting incident at the CFC Flats, Dome in Accra, where a taxi driver was killed.

Geeman was sentenced to death, while Jagger Pee got a life sentence, but former President John Agyekum Kufuor's amnesty in commemoration of the country's 48th independence anniversary pardoned Jagger Pee who immediately relocated to the UK after his release.

Abeiku has featured in a number of movies such as 'Landlord', 'Too Late' and TV series such as 'Jagger Pee Series' on 'Thursday Theatre' and 'Chorkor Trotro'.