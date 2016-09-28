Audio Report | 28 September 2016 00:26 CET
Song Premiere: Oshmann - Rechargeable
Limelite Records head honcho and multi talented rap artist OSHMANN is back with a brand new single titled 'RECHARGEABLE' and is set to take over the Nigerian music scene with his unique sound.
Rechargeable is a tune for the Streets, Clubs, and Lovers of good music.
Enjoy!
SONG LINK:
- https://my.notjustok.com/ track/133890/oshmann- rechargeable
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/133890
Follow on Social Media:
IG: @Oshmann_
TW: @Oshmann
FB: Oshmann