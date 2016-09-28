Song Premiere: Oshmann - Rechargeable

Limelite Records head honcho and multi talented rap artist OSHMANN is back with a brand new single titled 'RECHARGEABLE' and is set to take over the Nigerian music scene with his unique sound.

Rechargeable is a tune for the Streets, Clubs, and Lovers of good music.

Enjoy!

SONG LINK:

- https://my.notjustok.com/ track/133890/oshmann- rechargeable

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/133890

Follow on Social Media:

IG: @Oshmann_

TW: @Oshmann

FB: Oshmann