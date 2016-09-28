2nd Edition of Laughline Comedy Show To Hit the Silverbird Cinema

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
By Patrick Fynn

There has been a sudden warm welcome for stand-up comedy in Ghana, judging from the patronage given to the art in recent times.

One of such events in the star-studded live comedy show 'Laughline' which saw it's premier in September 2016. The debut edition is said to have attracted a mammoth crowd at the venue, who had one of the most hilarious moments.

As a monthly organised show, Laughline brings to one stage the most sought-after Ghanaian and foreign comedians to thrill its audience, whiles touching it with a spice of side attractions.

The second edition which kicks off on 1st October 2016 at the Silverbird Cinema of the Accra Mall will host at least 5 comedians namely OB Amponsah, ID James Brown, Pararan, Nino, Augustin Dennis and a host of other surprise acts.

