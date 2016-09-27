Photos: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) shoots ‘Awuor’ music video

After dropping his first solo music video shoot on his Hi-Life song dubbed ‘Nipadasani’ music video.

The trending banger 'Christy' lead singer Paa Kwasi of Dobble fame was on set yesterday shooting his second much-anticipated music video dubbed Awuor.

The new single ‘Awuor’ was produced by genius O’tion.

The music video was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi.

Watch the making of 'Awuor'







