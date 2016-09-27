Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 27 September 2016 16:24 CET

Photos: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) shoots ‘Awuor’ music video

By Blagogee.com 

After dropping his first solo music video shoot on his Hi-Life song dubbed ‘Nipadasani’ music video.

The trending banger 'Christy' lead singer Paa Kwasi of Dobble fame was on set yesterday shooting his second much-anticipated music video dubbed Awuor.

The new single ‘Awuor’ was produced by genius O’tion.

The music video was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi.

Watch the making of 'Awuor'


the man is mot of age rather he's of wisdom and courage
By: simeon martey
