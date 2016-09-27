General News | 27 September 2016 16:24 CET
Photos: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) shoots ‘Awuor’ music video
After dropping his first solo music video shoot on his Hi-Life song dubbed ‘Nipadasani’ music video.
The trending banger 'Christy' lead singer Paa Kwasi of Dobble fame was on set yesterday shooting his second much-anticipated music video dubbed Awuor.
The new single ‘Awuor’ was produced by genius O’tion.
The music video was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi.
Watch the making of 'Awuor'
