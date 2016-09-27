RobbenIslandExperience: Patrons go sight-seeing on Table Mountain

The Robben Island Experience got more exciting as the team visited Cape Point and toured the Cape of Good Hope, and other historical sites all within the enclave of the Table Mountain National Park.

The crew and participants left their Commodore Hotel lodging place early Sunday, September 25, 2016, in a Mega bus with a tour guide to tour the peninsular with its diverse habitats.

The Cape of Good Hope is home to rocky mountain tops, beautiful beaches and open sea. It is also home to at least 250 species of birds. There is a wealth of small animals such as lizards, snakes, tortoise and insects. The area also offers excellent vantage points for whale viewing.

From the safety of their coach, the team watched baboons in their natural habitat as they moved freely through the shrubs.

At the Cape of Good Hope, which is popularly perceived as the meeting point of the Atlantic and Indian oceans, the team endured a three minute exciting ride in the Flying Dutchman funicular to a Lighthouse on top of the hills.

The team also visited Boulders to watch African penguin in their natural habitats and fed sharks at the Hot Bay Harbour Center.

An impressed participant, Evenly Lomotey, could not hide her admiration.

“It looks very nice and I will encourage Ghanaians to learn from these people. They should learn how to keep the seaside clean. If you come here, you can eat and do everything you want here. I saw a shark and people were paying to give it meat. This gives the people and government income. So we should learn to keep our beaches clean. Copy from them and do something with our beaches.”

Later in the evening at dinner at the plush Commodore Hotel restaurant, the Citi fm crew organized an awards night to recognize members of the team who have “distinguished” themselves on the trip to Cape Town.

Patience Lanky Tetteh, a fashion designer, was adjudged Miss Robben Island for her being a part of all the tours and more.

“If I cast my mind back, I didn't want to join the trip when my brother told me about it. I am glad I changed my mind. I came with a very big expectation to see something different and to make friends. It has been awesome. The Citi fm crew; so friendly, checking up on you, knocking on your door, etc. It's amazing being in South Africa and being in Cape Town. Thank you Citi fm,” she told Citi News.

The team is in Cape Town, South Africa, for a seven day tour. It has already visited Robben Island, Table Mountain and the Canal Walk Shopping Center.

The trip, dubbed, the Robben Island Experience, is in partnership with South African Airways.

–

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana