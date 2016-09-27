Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
UNAIDS Partners Mama Zimbi

By Daily Guide
Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Haile Girmay, Country Director of UNAIDS Ghana
Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Haile Girmay, Country Director of UNAIDS Ghana


The United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Ghana signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mama Zimbi Foundation to prevent HIV infections among widows.

The agreement which is an advocacy partnership under the Ghana Protect the Goal Campaign will support the prevention of new HIV infections among widows and young women.

The advocacy will also support widows and young women to be empowered with knowledge on preventing HIV and other infectious diseases.

The Mama Zimbi Foundation, founded by ace broadcaster and cultural icon, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known privately as Joyce AkumaaDongotey-Padi, has helped and empowered thousands of Ghanaian widows, many of who have been neglected by their families after the death of their husbands.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, speaking to Joy News about the agreement, said, “They saw that I will be able to preach the word”, adding that she will vigorously “campaign more for everybody to first of all need to know your status and if you still need to do, you protect yourself by using a condom.”

The host of OdoAhomaso on Adom FM and Adom TV said one of the key jobs for her will be to encourage people living with HIV/AIDS to go the hospital and also take their medications regularly.

“If you are a man and a woman and you all have HIV/AIDS you can marry and give birth without the baby getting it,” Mama Zimbi added.

-myjoyonline

