Sly Collins Receives International Award

Sly Collins (middle) in a pose with friends after receiving the award



The Africa Media Executives and Update International Magazine last Saturday, September 24, honoured veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Obiba Sly Collins, at an event dubbed 'Mega Accra Awards 2016', held at the Airside Hotel in Accra.

The musician and businessman received the award in the International African Achievers Merit Award category alongside other important personalities.

The outstanding Ghanaian highlife musician was honoured with a citation that read, “In recognition of your hard work, commitment, determination and legendary achievements in West Africa as most outstanding personality in West Africa”.

Organised by African Media Executives and African Update International Magazine, the awards was aimed at honouring prestigious persons in Africa.

Sly Collins, also an actor, has starred in movies such as Zack Orji's 'Tenterhooks', 'Small World', 'Hour Before Midnight' (Venus Films), and 'Called By Fire' (Charles Okafor).

He serves as a director in Ojezi's Music/Entertainment & Restaurant in Nigeria and Ghana.

He is also managing director of Jiasheng Ghana Limited and CEO of Solaqua Company Limited, a brand now constructing 30 schools for the government of Ghana in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

By George Clifford Owusu