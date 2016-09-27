Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 27 September 2016 11:41 CET

Sly Collins Receives International Award

By Daily Guide
Sly Collins (middle) in a pose with friends after receiving the award
Sly Collins (middle) in a pose with friends after receiving the award


The Africa Media Executives and Update International Magazine last Saturday, September 24, honoured veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Obiba Sly Collins, at an event dubbed 'Mega Accra Awards 2016', held at the Airside Hotel in Accra.

The musician and businessman received the award in the International African Achievers Merit Award category alongside other important personalities.

The outstanding Ghanaian highlife musician was honoured with a citation that read, “In recognition of your hard work, commitment, determination and legendary achievements in West Africa as most outstanding personality in West Africa”.

Organised by African Media Executives and African Update International Magazine, the awards was aimed at honouring prestigious persons in Africa.

Sly Collins, also an actor, has starred in movies such as Zack Orji's 'Tenterhooks', 'Small World', 'Hour Before Midnight' (Venus Films), and 'Called By Fire' (Charles Okafor).

He serves as a director in Ojezi's Music/Entertainment & Restaurant in Nigeria and Ghana.

He is also managing director of Jiasheng Ghana Limited and CEO of Solaqua Company Limited, a brand now constructing 30 schools for the government of Ghana in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

Don't create a war that will consume you.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img