General News | 27 September 2016 11:41 CET

Kofi Sarpong Nominated For Award In UK

By Daily Guide

Sensational Ghanaian gospel artiste, Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, has been nominated for the Gospel Artiste of the Year Award category at the first annual Ghana Music Awards slated for November 5 in London.

The awards ceremony which is being organised to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music in the country, will take place on November 5 at the Gaumont Palace, 9 The Broadway Wood Green London N22 6DS.

The gospel musician last year dropped his third music album titled 'I Believe' which featured  Joyce Blessing .  The album contains eleven tracks which include 'Woye Nyame', 'Hour By This Time', 'Afutusem', among others.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

