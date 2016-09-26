2016 Ghana Movie Awards Entry Closes October 20

The 2016 Ghana Movie Awards (MAG) has announced that entry for submission of works will close on October 20. This follows MAG’s new strategy to open entry all year round immediately after hosting the awards in December.

The Ghana Movie Awards is an event to recognize excellence by annually honoringachievements of actors, writers, directors, producers, technicians and other professionals in the film making industry of Ghana and the rest of Africa.

It is organized by Gollywood Production Limited with support from major stakeholders of the film industry, to provide opportunities for filmmakers to have spotlight on their films. It also aims to promote and support Ghanaian filmmaking.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES: OCTOBER 20, 2016

To compete for a MAG:

Pick, complete and return an official entry form to the secretariat at the Silhouette Advertising office located at No Ct 419/4 floor, Goodwill Road, Kokomlemle close to Unicredit, former Procredit Building, or call 0302 244643, 0302 244645

Dates and venue

Nominations will be announced on November 10. The category winners will be announced November 30 at the Kempinski Hotel.

Nomination

The Planning committee, MAG Executive Academy members Screening and Active-Academy members reserve the right to place entries into alternative categories if they feel it is to the benefit of the title. Each submission should be entered separately. Entries will be assessed and successful submissions will be programmed for screening and entering the awards.

Formats

Formats acceptable for selection process: 5 DVDs. Final date for submission is October,20 2016.

Selection

MAG Executive Academy members, general public and Active Academy members will select final award winning entries by voting for the favorite movies, actors and TV soaps. All nominees will be notified at least 15 days before the awards show.

Publicity

Organizers reserve the right to use extracts form submission for awards publicity and Marketing

CATEGORIES