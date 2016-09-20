Agya Koo Joins NPP Crusade For Change To Canvass Vote For Nana Addo

Ace Movie Star and Comedian, Kofi Adu, popularly known as 'Agya Koo' has announced his decision to join in the campaign for change ahead of the December 2016 general elections.

The popular local movie has begun a nationwide campaign dubbed 'Agenda 57% For Nana Addo' to support the flagbearer of the NPP in his quest to unseat the current administration of the NDC led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Information available indicates that the experienced actor is expected to formally announce his decision at a press conference to be held on Wednesday.

The decision by Agya Koo to campaign for the NPP follows what he said was the appalling economic conditions prevailing in the country and the loud cry by many Ghanaians for change.

The celebrated movie star insists that the NDC administration led by President Mahama has impoverished many Ghanaians and made things difficult for them, hence the need for Ghanaians to vote for change in leadership in the upcoming elections.

He contends that as a movie star whose work has taken him to the length and breadth of this country, he has been hit with the realities of how deplorable the conditions of Ghanaians are as a result of failure on the part of government to implemente laudable policies and programmes that will better the lives of people.

According to Agya Koo who is soon expected to hit the road for the NPP, the current economic situation is nothing compared to the time of the NPP under the leadership of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He contends that during the time of the NPP, the country's economy was very healthy and that many Ghanaians could afford goods and services without spending much.

Agya Koo indicated that prices of commodities such as rice, sugar, milk, yam, plantain amongst others have witnessed astronomical imcreaess, making it difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to afford.

"If you compare prices of food items and other basic necessities of life during the time of the NPP and now, nobody will tell you that things have escalated under this government," He noted

The popular movie star argues that the only way the country can be saved from being plunged into a ditch is for Ghanaians to vote for new crop of leadership to straighten things.

He further noted that the precarious economic situation has also affected the local movie industry with many directors and producers reeling under serious debts because people are no longer patronizing products.

"I can assure you that if the current trend continues, the local movie industry will collapse because of lack of patronage," He said

Agya Koo therefore argued though he will not begrudge some of his colleagues who have decided to campaign for the NDC, he however feels it will be hypocritical for anyone to sit somewhere and pretend that things are going on well because of what he or she is getting from this government.

"I can never be part of such hypocritical conspiracy which is orchestrated to deceive the suffering masses," He stated.